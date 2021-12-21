Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

