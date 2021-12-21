Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,461,000 after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 245,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,927 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 200,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. 3,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,664. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

