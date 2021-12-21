Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.78. 17,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $249.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

