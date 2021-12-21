Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 1.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.44. 245,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.