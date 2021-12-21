Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,206. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.