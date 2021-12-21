Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 689 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,625. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.