Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.35. 57,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,370. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $160.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

