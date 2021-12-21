Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.01

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $8.16. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 108,315 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

