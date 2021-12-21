ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski Sells 77,886 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $233,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $377,948.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00.

NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,051,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,785. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.