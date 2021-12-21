ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $33,006.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $33,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $22,488.96.

On Monday, October 18th, Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,578.99.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,051,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,785. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ContextLogic by 519.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 127.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

