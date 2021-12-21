ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu Sells 44,772 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 44,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $146,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 6th, Pai Liu sold 42,150 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $145,839.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Pai Liu sold 87,949 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $430,070.61.

On Monday, October 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,295.00.

NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,051,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,785. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

