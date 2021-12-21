Contrasting Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.45 $47.63 million $1.45 10.76 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.56 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 33.84% 11.84% 1.33% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

