Cook Protocol (COOK) Tops One Day Volume of $1.46 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08207389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.63 or 1.00018355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00072867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 667,647,765 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

