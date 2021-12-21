Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Decreased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after acquiring an additional 343,187 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.34. 3,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.14. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

