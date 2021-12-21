CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $3.00. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 234,800 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $217,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

