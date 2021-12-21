CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Shares of COR opened at $169.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

