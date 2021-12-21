CorionX Achieves Market Cap of $395,006.03 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $395,006.03 and $22,652.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00200143 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,845,043 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

