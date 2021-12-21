Cormark Boosts Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target to C$15.25

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark to C$15.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.61% from the company’s current price.

Exco Technologies stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,264. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.10.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

