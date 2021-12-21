Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.77

Shares of Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and traded as high as $29.00. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp engages in the business of providing commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings account, certificate of deposit, and business, personal, and home loans. The company is headquartered in Red Bluff, CA.

