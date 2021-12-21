Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $820.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00050938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.53 or 0.08205554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,752.53 or 1.00022060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,005,320 coins and its circulating supply is 15,763,471 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

