Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

