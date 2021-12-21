Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.33

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and traded as high as $24.37. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a PE ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corning Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. operates as a holding company to Corning Natural Gas Corp. It engages in distribution of natural gas. The company operates through the following business segments: Gas Company, Pike and Holding Company. It serves residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport & Virgil, New York and two other gas utilities which serve the Elmira and Bath, New York.

