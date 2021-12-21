Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $24.07

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $24.07 or 0.00048627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $315.06 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.93 or 0.98151887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031024 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $774.39 or 0.01564296 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003740 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.