Covalent Hits One Day Volume of $4.18 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Covalent has a market cap of $27.18 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.29 or 0.08174966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,661.80 or 0.99694111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.