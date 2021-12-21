Covalent Market Capitalization Hits $27.87 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Covalent has a total market cap of $27.87 million and $3.39 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052378 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.57 or 0.08184661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,232.89 or 1.00198251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.