CPChain (CPC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $267,425.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $267,425.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009314 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000184 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.