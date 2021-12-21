Cream Finance Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $19.45 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.56 or 0.00064772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.