CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $11,974.86 and $126,476.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 64.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

