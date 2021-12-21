Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $115.00 Price Target

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $115.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

