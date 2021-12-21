Credit Suisse Group Lowers REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $11.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

REVG opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. REV Group has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $889.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

