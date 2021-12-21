Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.06

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 6502181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.