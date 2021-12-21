Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.06

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 6502181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.
CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cheuvreux raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
