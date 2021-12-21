Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.20 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004581 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $5.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,006.61 or 0.98491710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.83 or 0.01150605 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

