Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $255,946.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

