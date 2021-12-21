Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,247 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Criteo worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $15,952,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 716.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $3,783,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after buying an additional 71,458 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,911 shares of company stock worth $5,916,006 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

