Critical Review: HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HealthEquity and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 4.94 $8.83 million ($0.07) -619.48 QuoteMedia $12.40 million N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HealthEquity and QuoteMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.59%. QuoteMedia has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.94%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64% QuoteMedia -1.58% N/A -4.30%

Summary

HealthEquity beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

