Critical Survey: Mitesco (MITI) & The Competition

Mitesco (OTCMKTS: MITI) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mitesco to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Mitesco alerts:

This table compares Mitesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Mitesco Competitors 42.37% -36.21% 3.60%

This table compares Mitesco and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A -$2.86 million -4.40 Mitesco Competitors $3.98 billion $526.00 million 17.32

Mitesco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco’s rivals have a beta of -0.41, indicating that their average share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mitesco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco Competitors 365 1343 1622 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Mitesco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mitesco rivals beat Mitesco on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.