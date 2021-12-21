Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.80

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 3007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

