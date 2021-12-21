Crown Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $934.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crown has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,158.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00894194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00254352 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003603 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,703,520 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

