Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Tops $12.56 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

