Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010462 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00150737 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.96 or 0.00551547 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

