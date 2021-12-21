Crust Shadow Price Hits $0.0497 on Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $10,197.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

