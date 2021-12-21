Crypterium Tops One Day Volume of $2.32 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. Crypterium has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $2.32 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00199547 BTC.

Crypterium Coin Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,657,762 coins and its circulating supply is 81,660,211 coins. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

