CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,618.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00241977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018126 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.84 or 0.00496494 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00074413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

