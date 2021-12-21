CryptoZoon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.52 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $5.52 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 775,441,947 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.