CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $15.30

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $15.30 or 0.00031408 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $116,529.33 and approximately $174.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.61 or 1.00034577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

