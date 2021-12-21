Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.42

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.27. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth approximately $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

