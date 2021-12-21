Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,619,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.70. The stock had a trading volume of 252,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.14 and its 200 day moving average is $409.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

