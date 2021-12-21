CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.34

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.34 and traded as low as $39.32. CyberOptics shares last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 68,458 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CyberOptics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

