Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

