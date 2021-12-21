D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

